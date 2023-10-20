'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame Vishal Aditya Singh speaks about his role in 'Chand Jalne Laga'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame Vishal Aditya Singh talked about his new show 'Chand Jalne Laga' and also briefed on his character in the fictional series.

While talking about the show, he said, "Chand Jalne Laga is a beautiful saga of love. It is a story of meeting and parting of two childhood sweethearts Dev and Tara, whose destinies take unexpected turns, separating them only to bring them back together amidst new challenges. They coexist in a state of togetherness and separation."

"Set against the backdrop of a picturesque vineyard, this heartwarming narrative beautifully captures the evolution of their characters and the complexities of their relationship," he added.

About his role, he shared, "I will be seen essaying the character of Dev, a self-made and determined man. He is a kind-hearted man but sometimes the circumstances make him do things against his heart. He has a unique gift of understanding horses and works as a stable boy for a wealthy Zamindar family."

He continued, "As a kid, he not only helps Tara conquer her fears but also imparts valuable life lessons to her. However, a misunderstanding creates a rift between them. Dev's life takes a dramatic turn as a grown-up who makes a lot of money. His sole purpose is to make Tara suffer. He holds her accountable for taking away his optimism and joyous spirit."

"For me, it is important to get into the skin of the character first. For Dev's character, I experimented with a lot of things. To get into the intensity and depth of Dev's character, I often sat for long hours, alone, on my balcony and stared at the plain sky. It helped me develop the loneliness Dev has in him and made me feel connected to him," shared Vishal Aditya Singh.

"Dev's character is so calculative considering his balanced, limited display of emotions which makes it very difficult for me to play this role sometimes and this is what makes this role stand out. I really hope that the audience appreciates my efforts and portrayal of Dev," he said.

'Chand Jalne Laga' will start on October 23 on Colors.

