Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty unhappy with Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih's crocodile stunt for THIS reason

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : The stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' is all about overcoming fears and the contestants have to be ready for any challenges. Recently, Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih performed a daredevil task called ‘Partner Croc Transfer with Shock’ and they opened up about the entire experience and what made the host, Rohit Shetty disappointed about their performance.

Aishwarya shared, “During the crocodile stunt, I found myself frozen with fear just at the sight of these intimidating reptiles. Our fear got ahead of us and we couldn’t get ourselves to pick the creature up and put it in pen despite Rohit (Shetty) sir's support and guidance. It felt like we lost a chance to shine and most of us deeply regretted not performing the stunt to the best of our ability.”

She added that it was unfortunate for them as the host was unhappy with their stunt. “The regret got even worse when Rohit sir mercilessly bashed us and made his disappointment in us very clear. I think that’s the motivation some of us needed to gather the courage to perform this blood-curdling stunt. I’m sure the viewers will not know what to expect while watching this stunt.”

Anjum added, "The crocodile stunt presented the ultimate test of my courage and composure. Blindfolded, I had to navigate my partner while every wrong direction brought electric shock. The weight of responsibility for my teammate, who had to handle the crocodiles and return them to the pen, made me anxious. Rohit Shetty sir was right in reprimanding us, as we didn't live up to the expectations in performing this daunting stunt. It will be exciting for viewers to watch what happened next."

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor