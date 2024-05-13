'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' names 5 more contenders: Samarth, Abhishek, Aditi, Karan & Niyati

Mumbai, May 13 The makers of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 14 on Monday announced the names of the next five contestants. They are -- Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar.

Earlier, the makers had announced Krishna Shroff and Asim Riaz as contestants. Speaking about the journey, the 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' fame actress Aditi Sharma said: "Being an actor has been about pushing the boundaries and testing my limits. I get to do exactly that at an entirely new level with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.”

She said that for years, she has poured her heart and soul into bringing characters to life on the screen. “As I step aboard Khatron Ke Khiladi, the audience will witness a side of me that has remained largely unexplored – the raw, unfiltered version of who I truly am,” she said.

She said that on this journey, there are no scripts and no rehearsals. “The fears, the doubts, and the moments of exhilaration will be laid bare before the world. This show is my chance to connect with the audience on a deeper, more authentic level,” she added.

Karan, who is known for his work in shows like 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si', 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na' said: "As someone whose life revolves around the pursuit of fitness and adventure, I am super excited to be part of the adrenaline-packed ride that is 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.” He said that this opportunity is a dream come true, a chance to push the boundaries of his physical and mental limits in a way that few experiences can rival.

"With the legendary Rohit Shetty sir at the helm, guiding us through this uncharted territory, I will not only face my fears head-on. I am ready to embrace this journey with open arms. I'm sure it's going to be a transformative experience," he added.

The 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' fame actress Niyati shared that the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' will mark her debut in the realm of reality shows. “I am confident that this show will give me that perfect opportunity to overcome my fears, push my limits, and learn new skills. With a background in dance, I've gained flexibility, which I intend to leverage to the fullest during the show. It's an honour to showcase my stunt skills in the presence of Rohit Shetty sir, and I look forward to making some new memories,” she added.

The wild card entrant of 'Bigg Boss 17', Samarth said: "After the rollercoaster ride that was 'Bigg Boss' I find myself once again at the doorstep of an extraordinary opportunity, one that will test the depths of my courage like never before. My journey on 'Bigg Boss' last year taught me lessons about resilience, adaptability, and the importance of staying true to oneself in the face of adversity."

"However, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' presents an entirely different challenge-- one that demands not only mental strength but also physical prowess. I can't put the thrill of performing stunts in a new adventure place in words. It's a chance to redefine the boundaries of what I thought possible," he added.

The runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 17' Abhishek said: "I hope the course of receiving love from my fans continues as I showcase my daredevil side. I am claustrophobic and this show will allow me to overcome my fear. I'm a big fan of Rohit Shetty's sir action films and it is a dream come true to be mentored by him. To my beloved fans, I make this promise: I'm so grateful to have you all stand by me through thick and thin, I shall give my best to this show." ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ will air soon on Colors.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor