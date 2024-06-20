'Khatron Ke Khiladi makes me relive my teen as stuntman": Rohit Shetty

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently busy shooting for new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in Romania.

On Thursday, Rohit took to Instagram and shared how the stunt-based show makes him relive his teen days.

"KHATRON KE KHILADI RAW AND REAL STUNTS... THAT'S WHAT I LIKE ABOUT MY SHOW... Makes me relive my teen as a stuntman.@colorstv," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8bMz-yhzfn/?img_index=2

Rohit also shared a few pictures from the sets.

The first picture shows Rohit casually walking on set, while the second showcases him in the midst of a daring stunt involving a truck and a flaming car.

In the 14th season, celebrities like Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani and Sumona Chakravarti have participated.

Recently, Aditi penned a note of gratitude for Rohit Shetty.

Aditi Sharma shared a photo with KKK 14 host Rohit Shetty and wrote, "@itsrohitshetty sir, your unwavering motivation,infectious sense of fun, innate kindness, and calm demeanor make you an inspiration to all. Working with you on Khatron Ke Khiladi has been nothing but an incredible experience! Thank you for everything."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8ZUJUwvWds/?hl=en

Abhishek Kumar also praised Rohit Shetty in an Instagram post.

"This is an appreciation post for Rohit sir, who has stood beside me like a rock through thick and thin as you guys know, I'm claustrophobic and I've been facing my own set of challenges but Rohit sir ke mentorship aur guidance ke wajeh se (because of Rohit sir's mentorship), I've been learning so much," he wrote.

The Bigg Boss 17 runner up added, "Being such a big star, he is so down-to-earth aur humble and treats us all like family...aise log bahut kum hote hai and jab milte hai, mere life ko choo jaate hai (These people are very rare and when I meet them in my life, they touch my life)..and I couldn't thank you enough sir."

In the coming months, Rohit is also set to come up with his multi-starrer 'Singham Again', which features actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor