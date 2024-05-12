Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Shilpa Shinde Confirmed, In Talks with Abdu Rozik, Check Out Full List

Khatron Ke Khiladi, known as one of the toughest reality shows, is currently in the spotlight for its 14th season. Earlier, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, finalists of Bigg Boss 17, confirmed their participation. Now it is reported that Shilpa Shinde and Abdu Rozik are in Talks with makers and might join the team.

Reports confirm Shilpa Shinde as a contestant on the show. "She has signed the contract and is eager to face the challenges," a source revealed. Additionally, Shalin Bhanot and Asim Riaz have also accepted.

Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff's sister, has confirmed her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. Gashmeer Mahajani, Mannara Chopra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani are also anticipated to join.The shooting for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to begin in May-end in Romania. Show will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.Open in app