'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu tease fans with motion poster of song 'Hauli Hauli'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Makers of multi-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' are all set to unveil the first peppy track, titled 'Hauli Hauli'. On Wednesday, teased fans with the motion poster of the song.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar treated fans with exciting news of the song release date.

All decked up in ethnic party outfits, the motion poster features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9z9CCVPBJU/

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Hauli Hauli Nach Ni... a melodious track which will make you vibe and groove. #HauliHauli song drops tomorrow! #KhelKhelMein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024 #GameIsOn."

The song will be unveiled on July 25.

On Tuesday, makers unveiled the film's motion poster.

The poster features the film's stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal happily posing together. Akshay could be seen donning specs.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Akshay wrote, "Yaaron waala khel... Yaari waali picture! Band Baaje ke mahaul mein... Band Bajaane waali picture! Say 'hello' to the biggest family entertainer of the year! Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024. #KhelKhelMein #GameIsOn."

The comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was originally supposed to be released in September.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah,Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement.

Earlier this year, the makers shared a BTS photo from the sets along with the announcement of the release date, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when Khel Khel Mein hits the theatres."

'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor