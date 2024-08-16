Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Receives Positive Response Opens At 5.23 Crore on Day 1

Mudassar Aziz's latest directorial, Khel Khel Mein, released on 15th August, has quickly become a popular choice in theaters, thanks to exceptional word of mouth and strong audience reactions. The film has garnered an impressive collection of Rs 5.23 crores on its opening day, setting the stage for a successful extended weekend.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, Khel Khel Mein has spread joy amongst audiences, making it a must-watch entertainer. From its viral songs to a widely praised trailer, the film’s ability to keep viewers laughing has made it shine. Media reviews have also been noteworthy, further propelling its success. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films present Khel Khel Mein. A T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production, Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. The film was released nationwide on 15th August 2024.