Khel Khel Mein Impresses Censor Board; Akshay Kumar Starrer Sparks Major Excitement Ahead of Release

The makers of Khel Khel Mein are enjoying favorable reception as the film approaches its release. Recently reviewed by the Censor Board, the Mudassar Aziz-directed film received positive feedback, with CBFC members reportedly having an entertaining experience.

The film, featuring an impressive ensemble cast, has been creating considerable buzz. Its trailer has been well-received, and many of its songs have gone viral.

Akshay Kumar, a renowned figure in comedy with hits such as Hera Pheri, Heyy Baby, Welcome, and Housefull, is expected to add another successful comedy to his list. According to a trade analyst, Kumar has a consistent track record in the comedy genre, making Khel Khel Mein a strong contender to further solidify his reputation.

In addition to Akshay Kumar, Khel Khel Mein stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films, the film is a joint production of T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Films. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. Khel Khel Mein is set to release nationwide on August 15, 2024.