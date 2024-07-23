‘Khel Khel Mein’ motion poster promises a healthy dose of laughter and secrets

Mumbai, July 23 The makers of the upcoming multi-starrer film 'Khel Khel Mein' unveiled its motion poster on Tuesday, promising a rollercoaster ride of humour and intriguing conversations.

The poster showcases the ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan sharing a hearty laugh.

It then flips to show them hiding a secret, with their fingers pressed to their lips.

The film is touted to provide a delightful mix of laugh-out-loud moments and heartwarming scenes that resonate deeply.

'Khel Khel Mein' is set to be released on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

The film secured the August 15 release date after the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was postponed to December 6.

This film marks Ammy Virk’s second recent Hindi release after 'Bad Newz', which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

'Khel Khel Mein' will now clash with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2' at the box office.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films, 'Khel Khel Mein' is a T-Series film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production.

It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor