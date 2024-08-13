Khel Khel Mein Release: Akshay Kumar Starrer Likely To Receive Strong Opening On First Day

The film, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, started slow by opening its advance bookings two days after its competitors Stree-2 and Vedaa. Fractured programming and slow opening of centres made the film start slowly in the bookings tussle. However, as the day progressed, the tide turned in its favour, owing to positive reactions from screenings and early reviews across social media and other media platforms.

Khel Khel Mein rode a late surge, exceeding expectations to finish the day’s bookings at almost seven times of what its take-off had initially indicated. Adding to the film’s momentum, the ensemble cast of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ seems to have landed their comic punches effectively, if media grapevine is to be believed. The buzz surrounding the actor performances and the comedy screenplay that is being spoken about, has further fueled interest, setting the stage for a promising festive weekend.

In addition to Akshay Kumar, Khel Khel Mein stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal.Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films, the film is a joint production of T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Films. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. Khel Khel Mein is set to release nationwide on August 15, 2024.