'Khichdi 2' locks Diwali 2023 release, more deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Get ready to have a laugh riot as 'Khichdi 2' is all set to release in theatres.

On Friday, the makers announced that 'Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan’ will be out in cinema halls this Diwali.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, 'Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan' takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics.

The update has left fans excited.

"Extremely nostalgic...can't wait," a social media user commented.

"Wow...Parekh family is back," another one wrote.

The film is led by Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

The makers also unveiled the film's teaser, in which director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role. There's even a typical Hansa joke, with Himanshu explaining NRI as MRI.

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie "seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds," read a statement.

'Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie.

The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now release 13 years after the first film.

