'Khichdi 2' official trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Khichdi 2' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film.

Titled 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' the official trailer of the film will be out on November 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "'KHICHDI 2' TRAILER ON 1 NOV... 17 NOV RELEASE... #Khichdi2: Mission Paanthukistan - which is slated for release in *cinemas* on 17 Nov 2023 - will unveil #Khichdi2Trailer on 1 Nov 2023."

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, 'Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan' takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics.

The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

The makers recently unveiled the film's teaser, in which director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role. There's even a typical Hansa joke, with Himanshu explaining NRI as MRI.

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie "seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds," read a statement.

'Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie.

The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now release 13 years after the first film.

'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' is all set to hit the theatres on November 17.

