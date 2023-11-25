'Khichdi' producer JD Majethia urges viewers not to endorse piracy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : The producer and actor Jamnadas Majethia of the comedy film 'Khichdi 2' urged viewers not to endorse piracy.

JD took to Instagram and shared a video of himself. He captioned the post, "DIL TOOT GAYA @mib_india @producersguildofindia @iftpcofficial."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0EAGN9oKxM/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

In the video, he requested viewers and the government to stop piracy as it supports terrorism and urged them to use legitimate streaming services that offer legal access to movies and TV shows and to avoid visiting websites that offer pirated movies or TV shows.

The entertainment industry loses billions of dollars each year due to copyright infringement, putting jobs and careers at risk. Meanwhile, musicians and other entertainers suffer from piracy due to the loss of royalties.

Meanhile'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' is helmed by Aatish Kapadia, the film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD) in the lead roles.

'Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie.

The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now be released 13 years after the first film.

Earlier, talking about 'Khichdi 2', actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia shared his excitement and told ANI, "Fans of Khichdi used to keep asking us when are we bringing it back. When Khichdi was released for the first time, it became a habit for people to watch it every week. So, they wanted to watch it regularly. The series ended and the movie came a little later. After that, a web series came too. They used to keep asking about it in the gaps in the middle. So, we thought there was a demand for it..."

The film was released in the theatres on November 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor