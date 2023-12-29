Khloe Kardashian shares adorable message she received from her niece

Washington [US], December 29 : American model and media personality Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of a note handwritten by her 7-year-old niece, whose parents are Khloe's brother, Rob Kardashian, 36, and his ex Blac Chyna, 35, reported People.

"I love you Koko," Dream had written in fluorescent yellow, signing, "Love Dream."

The 39-year-old co-founder of Good American, who celebrated Dream's sixth birthday with a party centred around butterflies, talked candidly about feeling maternal towards her in a July episode of The Kardashians.

"I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess," shared Khloe, who has two children of her own with Tristan Thompson, 5-year-old daughter True and 16-month-old son Tatum.

"I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," Khloe continued. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

Later in the episode, Scott Disick praised Khloe for organizing Dream's party.

"Just can't believe that you're basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream," Disick told Khloe. "You're more than an aunt."

"Probably more than an aunt but just a third parent," Khloe replied. "I'm the third wheel."

"You're like the wheel that makes the car move," Scott responded.

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them," Khloe said. "I absolutely love being a mom to people."

"I love mothering people," she added. "I don't know if they like that or not. But it's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Dream's sister Kim Kardashian, Khloe, and their children attended a spa-themed birthday celebration for Dream in November.

Dream started her birthday celebration at Khloe's house with her best friend and cousin True, and both Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner lavished the young girl with love.

"It's the birthday girl," Khloe cheered in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. "My heart, the birthday girl! How does it feel?"

"Good!" Dream replied, throwing two thumbs up.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!! You are my Dreamgirl and I am so so blessed to be your grandma!!!!" Jenner wrote.

"You are such a little ball of sunshine that lights up every room and you are so kind, thoughtful, loving, sweet, smart, creative, and such a good dancer!!! I love you so much Dreamy to the moon and back a million times!!!," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor