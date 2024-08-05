Khloe Kardashian shares video of daughter True's face covered in lipstick

Los Angeles, Aug 5 Reality television star Khloe Kardashian's daughter True is showing early signs of becoming a makeup artist.

Recently, Khloe shared a cute video on her Instagram stories, showcasing her six-year-old daughter's unconventional makeup look.

The video shows True's face covered in pink and purple lipstick, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"What did you do to your face?" asks ‘The Kardashians’ star in the clip.

True replies, "I coloured it with lipstick. I love how it turned out."

Khloe responds, "Oh, it's gorgeous. How many colours did you use?"

According to ‘People', True then tells her mom that she used "three" colours, holding up her fingers to count them, before Khloe ends the clip with, "Beautiful job."

True has long been a fan of makeup, although she hasn't yet mastered applying it like her mom. Since 2020, Kardashian has been sharing videos and photos on social media of True's experiments with lipstick.

In a viral clip shared in July 2020, then-two-year-old True showed off a new look, smiling widely for the camera with bright red lipstick smeared not only over her lips but also up onto her cheeks.

In 2022, Khloe shared an Instagram photo of her then-three-year-old daughter, who had started her day playing with makeup.

The photo shows True blowing a kiss while sporting purple glittery eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

Earlier this summer, Khloe responded to critics who expressed concerns after True was seen wearing mascara and lipstick for a dance recital with her cousin.

"Obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are," she wrote in an Instagram post.

