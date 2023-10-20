Khloe Kardashian shuts down Kris Jenner's jokes about Scott Disick

Washington [US], October 20 : Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian revealed on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians' that she was not amused by her mother Kris Jenner's jokes about Scott Disick having a crush on her after he revealed that she was essentially his idea of a perfect woman, reported People.

"Scott has a crush on [Khloe], but it's like a brother/sister crush, where he looks at you and admires" Kris, 67, said in an outtake shown after the episode's credits before getting cut off by Khloe.

Khloe quickly shot the idea down, saying in response, "That's not a thing. There's no such thing as a brother/sister crush unless you live in the six states that legalize incest and we don't do that here."

Kris conceded that she thought "it came out wrong." When she attempted to reason once more, Khloe cut her off again, telling her mom, "No, no, we got it."

Scott, who dated Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker and has three children with her, revealed earlier in the show that he was feeling lonely in a conversation with Khloe and Kris "all the time" and couldn't "live with just having my kids."

Kris then questioned Scott, "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" He responded by turning to Khloe and jokingly asking, "How tall are you?"

"[Khloe]'s funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," he continued. "She's got all the characteristics I want that's what I'm saying."

In a separate confessional, Kris said, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloe. Listen, I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."

The mother-daughter team continued to play matchmaker for Scott throughout the programme, interviewing five potential women to go on a date with him. They eventually settled on a woman named Celine for him, and while it didn't work out, Scott expressed gratitude to the two.

Khloe who joked in the episode that she wished that someone would play matchmaker for her also confided in Kris about moving on from ex Tristan Thompson.

The former couple share a 5-year-old daughter True and welcomed son Tatum in August 2022 via surrogate as Tristan, 32, was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols.

"I want him to move on like I want him to find someone and to be happy," she explained. "But with all that being said, I remember Lamar [Odom] and I were divorced already or separated I forget. And the first time I saw him with someone in a magazine or online somewhere, and I remember it still stung, but I didn't want to be with him."

Though she felt hurt seeing her ex-husband with somebody else "for the first time," she quickly got "over it" and anticipates feeling the same way about the father of her two children.

"I imagine that the first time he is with someone, yeah, it will sting a little bit. I don't know, but I think that's probably normal," she added.

While the pair are no longer together, a source recently told People Khloe and Tristan "became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away." Khloe has made it clear on the last few episodes of The Kardashians that she has no intentions of rekindling her romance with Tristan and the two are simply great co-parents.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu, reported People.

