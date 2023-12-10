'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi explore love, friendship in digital age

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Makers of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming drama film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer for the film with the caption, "The connection is strong with this one..Follow Ahana, Imaad and Neil navigate love, friendships, heartbreak in #KhoGayeHumKahan - arrives 26th December, only on Netflix."

In the film, Ananya Panday will be seen playing the role of Ahana while Siddhant Chaturvedi will play Imaad and Adarsh Gourav will play Neil.

The trailer highlights different aspects of the three friends' friendship against the backdrop of Mumbai. It discusses the use of social media in modern life, with lines such as "We only show off on social media. You can check out anybody's social media profile.." being used to explain.

It depicts the exciting, party-loving, romantic, relationship-focused, social media-impacting, and drama-filled lives of three young people.

Arjun Varain Singh revealed that he used his directing debut to convey a tale about the generation he was raised with. "I wanted to share a story close to my heart, about the people I cherish and grew up with. The twenties mark the most exciting yet daunting chapter of life and navigating through that maze while growing up in the digital age, amidst the chaotic world of social media can be even more overwhelming."

"'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' features an incredibly talented cast who brought this story to life with their utmost dedication and belief. This story will belong to our generation when it releases, and I am super thrilled for audiences to discover the joy of friendship on-screen," he added.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix. .

