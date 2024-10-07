'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' in works, confirms producer Savita Raj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' was released 18 years ago, and to date, it is being loved by cinephiles.

In the coming years, audiences may see the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' family growing with the sequel.

In an interview with ANI, producer Savita Raj opened up about her plans to make 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.

"We all are coming together soon in part 2," Savita said, leaving the film's team excited.

"Best news of the day," Ranvir Shorey exclaimed.

On Monday, the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' team reunited and bonded over memories of the film. They also expressed excitement about the re-release of the movie on October 18.

Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory lane and shared how the film gained cult status over the years.

"It's a very special film. On the sets of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', we made life-long relations with each other...Till now people remember the dialogues from the film...It achieved a cult status over the years. This film will always be associated with the actors who worked in it," Kher said.

Actors Parvinn Dabass and Tara Sharma also talked about how special place 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' holds in their lives.

"Khosla Ka Ghosla is a unique film...Re-release is special because it will expose the film to a whole new generation. In fact, my children love it a lot," Tara said.

"It's an iconic film. Ye hum sabke sath judi hui hai," Parvinn added.

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' is a delightful comedy that connects with viewers. The movie, directed by Banerjee, cleverly tackles societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor