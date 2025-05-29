‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ was Boman Irani’s Hindi debut, reveals Vinay Pathak

Mumbai, May 29 Actor Vinay Pathak, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Chidiya’, has revealed that ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ was actually Boman Irani’s Hindi film debut.

However, the release of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ was delayed over issues with regards to its distribution. Vinay said that the film was “in the box” for 3 years, and eventually ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ marked the debut of Boman in Hindi films.

Vinay spoke with IANS in the run-up to the film’s release, and shared his experience of working on ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’.

He told IANS, “The fondest memory of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ is working with friends, which is always my take away from any job that I do. Ranvir Shorey was there, I was there, then Boman Irani came. It was Boman’s first film because ‘Khosla ka Ghoshla’ stayed in the box for 3 years, and in between, Boman starred in ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ and became extremely popular given his stellar work in the film.

Incidentally, both ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ were breakout successes, and were directed by first time directors. While ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ was directed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ was helmed by Indian auteur, Dibakar Banerjee, who is known for his path-breaking cinema. Both the film fetched National Film Awards, and both of them saw Boman playing an antagonist.

Boman was also supposed to make his debut with the Aditya Chopra directorial ‘Mohabbatein’, however, the role went to veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan after he requested the late producer Yash Chopra for a role in the film owing to his mounting debts after the failure of AB Corp, as creditors knocked his doors.

Meanwhile, ‘Chidiya’, directed by Mehran Amrohi, is set to release in theatres on May 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor