'Khosla Ka Ghosla was stuck for 2-3 years in post-production...," reveals Ranvir Shorey

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Who hasn't watched 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'? This timeless cult comedy not only entertained audiences but also served as a turning point for actor Ranvir Shorey, catapulting him to stardom and transforming his career in Bollywood.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Ranvir spoke about the impact of his film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' on his career.

Shorey revealed that the week 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' hit the screens was a major moment in his life.

"That week, actually there were two films, Khosla Ka Khosla and Pyar Ke Side Effects. They both released a week apart and it changed my life that week. It put me on the map. Since then, touch wood, I might have worked less in some years, but I've been doing steady work since then," the actor said.

Recalling his initial impressions of the script, Shorey expressed admiration for its flawless screenplay and its lasting impact on him.

"I remember reading the script, shutting the last page, and telling myself, this is a perfect screenplay. I still remember it," he said.

Shorey further spoke about the challenges the film faced during its production and post-production phases.

"...the fact is, after it got made, it got stuck for, I think, post-production money and other stuff for a couple of, two, three years. And we would meet as a team, all of us, Anupamji, Baman, me, Tara, Parvin, Jaideep, Dibakar. We would meet, kind of keep the spirit alive, you know, and try and, okay, you call this one, you know this one...You know, like a group effort to get it out there," he added.

Speaking about the eventual success of the film, the actor said, "And then finally, when it came out, of course, everybody got redeemed, especially, you know, Dibakar and Jaydeep, who are, you know, incredible."

On being asked about the sequel of Khosla Ka Ghosla, he said, "No, sequels are different. Obviously, in a sequel, you can't play somebody else."

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' is a delightful comedy that connects with viewers. The movie, directed by Banerjee, cleverly tackles societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps. With a talented ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, the film's script, written by Jaideep Sahni, enriches its relatable plot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor