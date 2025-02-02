Khushbu Tiwari on playing Isha Mishra in 'Ram Bhavan': Will continue to face challenges

Mumbai, Feb 2 Actress Khushbu Tiwari has been roped in as the lead, Isha Mishra in Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production’s new show, "Ram Bhavan". The drama delves deep into societal issues, drawing parallels with the epic mythological tale, Ramayana.

During a recent conversation, Khushbu Tiwari got candid about her challenges while preparing for the role of Isha Mishra. The actress revealed, “I didn’t know how to drive a car, and I learned halfway through. It was slightly challenging, but so far, so good. Hopefully, I will continue to learn my way through, face more challenges, and overcome them together with the team."

Elated about joining "Ram Bhavan", she stated, “I am extremely thrilled to join this production house, especially Rahul Sir. The entire team is warm, welcoming, and meticulous in storytelling. They focus on the finer details, particularly the dynamics between characters, even before we start shooting.”

Khushbu Tiwari also claimed that "Ram Bhavan" is more than just a family drama. She added that the show explores themes relevant to today’s society, including the balance of power within households and the challenges of modern relationships. The actress went on to explain, “The story is deeply relatable to today’s world. It’s not the same old drama that has been repeated for ages. Instead, it’s complex, detailed, and rooted in good storytelling."

The show is a perfect blend of mythology and contemporary issues. Speaking about the same, she added, “The parallels between Ramayana and the present-day reality of Rambhavan make this story so special. My character, Isha, brings light into this house and embodies a modern-day Sita."

Sharing her optimism about the show's impact on the audience, Khushbu Tiwari highlighted, “I’m extremely excited to join the world of Rambhavan. There’s so much to connect with, and I can’t wait to see how the audience resonates with the story.”

