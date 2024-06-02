Khushi Kapoor shares adorable picture to wish rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Khushi Kapoor shared adorable post for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vedang Raina on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Khushi posted a picture of Vedang with a cute fur baby in his hand.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy bday @vedangraina."

Birthday boy Vedang re-shared Khushi's post on his Instagram stories and dropped red heart emojis.

In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan 8, the show's host Karan Johar asked, "So, conjecture goes that you are dating Vedang Raina?"

"You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people saying 'Om and I are just good friends'", replied Khushi Kapoor.

Ever since the release of the musical 'The Archies', there were rumours that Khushi and Vedang Raina are dating.

'The Archies', follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, took audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Vedang will be seen in 'Jigra' alongside Alia Bhatt.

'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

