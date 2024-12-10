Khushi Kapoor shares pictures from Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's 'Mehendi Day'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Actor Khushi Kapoor is enjoying the pre-wedding celebrations of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. She treated netizens with a glimpse of it.

On Tuesday, Khushi dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Mehendi day."

Khushi donned a bright pink and green saree with intricate details and styled the saree with a green belt at the waist. She tied her hair back in a braid. She completed her look with a green emerald neckpiece and matching jhumkis.

In one of the Khushi can be seen posing with Ida Ali and Kareema Barry. She also can be seen posing with the bride-to-be Aaliyah in one photo. Aaliyah donned a gorgeous dark green lehenga.

While another photo shows groom-to-be Shane sitting on the dhol and enjoying to the beats. He also twinned with Aaliyah and wore a green sherwani.

The last picture features Khushi Kapoor with her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina in a mirror selfie. Vedang donned a dark green kurta with matching pyjamas.

Khushi and Vedang also posed for the picture with their gang.

As soon as she posted the album on social media, her sister Janhvi Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post.

Janhvi wrote, "Unreal" while Maheep dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Khushi joined all functions of her best friend and shared pictures of it on her social media handle.

She also dropped pictures from Haldi and cocktail party.

Anurag also shared a heartwarming picture from her haldi ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture of her daughter with Shane Gregoire. The photo shows a lovely couple soaked in turmeric paste and flower petals. They were surrounded by her close friends Khushi Kapoor, Ida Ali and others.

Along with the stunning picture, he expressed his love by dropping a heart emoji.

Earlier, Anurag penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

"My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away, to watch @shoojitsircar's I Want to Talk. It was like a deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap. I laughed and teared up. Like Arjun Sen, we all have our personal marathons, and the filmmaker captures it so unintrusively, armed with a career-best performance by @bachchan (he has fully come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one whose name I don't know. I'm still absorbing it and finding it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I can't count the number of emotions I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing else, it will definitely talk to you in ways you might not expect. You are special, Shoojit, and you know it," read his heartfelt caption.

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

