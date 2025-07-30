Khushi Kapoor shares why she wants to have "communal wardrobe" with Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Stealing clothes from a sibling's wardrobe is something most people relate to, and celebrities are no different. Actor Khushi Kapoor recently said that she doesn't need to borrow clothes from her sister Janhvi Kapoor because they already share what she calls a "communal wardrobe".

"I feel like we have one communal wardrobe, so everything that's hers is automatically mine, so I don't need to steal anything from her closet," Khushi Kapoor told ANI.

Khushi looked stunning as she turned a showstopper for the ace fashion designer Rimzim Dadu on Day 7 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. The two-piece design by Rimzim features a halter-neck bralette-style blouse with a sculptural, metallic texture. The neckline was accentuated with a choker-style necklace, complementing the silver tones. The look was completed with a matching metallic grey skirt tailored to fit her silhouette.

Speaking to ANI, she shared what she liked most about the outfit, saying, " I like everything about this outfit. I like that it takes inspiration from the Banjara tribes of Gujarat, so I feel like there's a sense of home in it, and it kind of incorporates a sense of today's style with its edginess and its structure. It's actually made of steel, which is crazy, and each of these motifs are like piles linked together. So I like that it has a story to it and kind of makes me feel like I'm wearing something authentic and interesting. "

She added that comfort plays a major role in how she selects her outfits.

"I think the most important thing is just feeling good and comfortable and confident in yourself. I think because I'm feeling really comfortable in what I'm wearing, and I'm really happy about my outfit and everything. I'm feeling really calm, so I think that's the most important thing," she said.

Inspired by Gujarat's Banjara tribes, Rimzim Dadu's collection reimagines traditional crafts like Patola and mirror work through sculptural silhouettes and signature materials such as steel, metallic wires, and custom textiles.

Actor Sara Ali Khan also turned heads as she walked the ramp for designer Aisha Rao on Tuesday at ICW 2025. Sara looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp in a stunning soft rose gold lehenga with intricate floral embroidery. The outfit featured detailed work, combining pastel and metallic hues.

Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, graced the ramp on Monday for designer Jayanti Reddy in an exquisite embellished fish-cut lehenga with saree-like pleats from below the knees. She paired the blush pink lehenga with a blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline.

India Couture Week 2025, presented by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with Reliance Brands, commenced on July 23 with designer Rahul Mishra's showcase featuring actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The event concludes on July 30 with designer JJ Valaya's collection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi and Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix on March 7. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan promises to be a heartfelt rollercoaster ride of emotions, filled with romance, drama, and humour.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

