Khushi Kapoor wishes happy birthday to the 'best human' Anshula Kapoor

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Khushi Kapoor wished a happy birthday to the 'best human', sister Anshula Kapoor.

Khushi took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a photo of herself lovingly hugging Anshula in what seemed to be a party. She also seems to be giving her big sister a kiss, going by her adorable expressions in the snap.

"Happy birthday to the best human @anshulaKapoor," Khushi's birthday wish for Anshula read.

For those who do not know, actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first wife, Mona Shourie, whereas Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are his daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi.

Both Khushi and Janhvi were seen on top of their bridesmaid duties during Anshula's recently held Ghor Dhana ceremony.

Previously, Anshula dropped a clip on her IG of Janhvi tying a Paranda to her hair, while Khushi assisted her in the process.

Thanking Khushi and Janhvi for being her 'soft place to land' on her special day, Anshula shared an emotional note on social media saying, "Didn’t know how much I needed their quiet kind of love until I had it. The kind that doesn’t need words - just a hug at the right time, a hand that reaches to hold mine, a look that says “we’ve got you”. The kind that shows up softly, but stays loud in my heart..(sic)"

"My sounding boards, my built-in cheerleaders, my unspoken comfort. Thank you for being my soft place to land, always. ILY my @janhvikapoor @khushikapoor (white heart emoji)," she added.

Anshula is set to tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar soon. The two matched on a dating app back in 2022 and ended up talking the entire night. After three years of being in a relationship, Rohan popped the big question in New York.

