Khushi Kapoor wishes her "forever partner" Janhvi Kapoor on birthday

As Janhvi Kapoor turned 26 today, she received an adorable birthday wish from her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram stories, Khushi dropped a collage featuring their childhood memories and vacation pictures.

Janhvi and Khushi are posers from their childhood and this picture is the proof.

Through the expression of love via a kiss, these pictures summarise the bond that the sister duo shared throughout the various stages of their lives.

Sharing the collage, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever partner. I love you the most."

Talking about the work front, Janhvi is currently basking in the success of 'Mili', which marked her first professional collaboration with her father.

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. 'Mili', a survivor-thriller film, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer.

In the upcoming months, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 7, 2023. However, due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the film's makers decided to push the release date.

"VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR: 'BAWAAL' SHIFTS AHEAD... #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won't release on 7 April 2023... Reason: VFX and technical requirements... Stars #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor," trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed.

Janhvi also has a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Khushi, on the other hand, will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies', alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor