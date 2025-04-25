Khushi Mukherjee leaving no stone unturned to prep for her next 'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai'

Mumbai, April 25 After making a strong mark for herself in the South, actress Khushi Mukherjee is working hard for her next big Bollywood film with Arbaaz Khan titled "Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai".

Beyond her character on-screen alongside Arbaaz Khan, Khushi will also be mesmerising her audience with interesting dance performances in the film. In a historic move, this special song will bring together regional superstars like Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal, Nirahua (Dinesh Lal Yadav), and others for the first time together. Khushi's character requires her to be in her best avatar in terms of fitness and glamour and she is leaving no stone unturned to get her act right.

On being asked more about the hard work she is putting in for "Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai," Khushi shared, "Well, I like to be in my best version all the time and when there's something as nice and special as this, I have to be on point."

Sharing her intense routine, she added, "Currently, my routine involves around 3 hours of intense yoga and dance training. Yoga helps me in keeping my fitness and flexibility in check and we all know how much flexibility plays an important role when dancing. Apart from that, I also follow up my yoga and dance with about 2 hours of meditation daily. Meditation helps me improve my focus and concentration and enhance emotional regulation, an aspect all actors need to have while playing characters on-screen. Besides that, it also helps me improve my sleep which keeps me healthy and energetic to work harder."

Excited about her next, Khushi concluded saying, "So yes, these have already started and soon the movie will be on floors. I can't wait for my audience to see me in a totally new and different avatar. I am super excited and charged up. Looking forward to love from my audience."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor