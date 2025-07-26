Khushi Mukherjee on being compared to Uorfi Javed: 'I have never copied her'

Mumbai, July 26 Actress Khushi Mukherjee has opened up about being compared with Uorfi Javed. Responding in a calm manner, she revealed that she has never copied any of her style.

Clarifying her point further, Khushi revealed that she cuts her clothes from anywhere to make them unique—not to copy anyone.

She stated, “I have never copied actress Uorfi Javed in her style. I cut my clothes anywhere and everywhere to make them look unique. I don’t do it for attention."

Khushi revealed that when she redesigns an outfit, it is because she sees something different in it.

"I want it to say something about me—not anyone else. I'll cut a sleeve, a collar, or even the entire bottom half of a dress if I feel like it. It’s not rebellion. It’s just how I make something my own," she added.

Talking about the constant comparison and zero credit, Khushi went on to share, "Being a woman in the spotlight often means being reduced to comparisons—especially when it comes to style."

Reflecting on the constant mentions of Uorfi's name alongside hers, Khushi said, “Uorfi has her own journey. I have mine."

“Why is it so hard to believe that two women can be creative without one copying the other?," she added.

Work-wise, Khushi will next be seen in the reality show “The Society,” hosted by comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui.

Spilling her excitement about being a part of the show, Khushi told IANS, “It’s a really special feeling. I am very happy to be a part of this show and I truly can’t wait for the audience to see me in a brand new avatar. The last few months, I have seen both the highs and lows of popularity. While some people have been there for me as a rock-solid support, a lot of people have done a lot to bring me down.”

