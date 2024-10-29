‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ tells story of a guy who seeks help from intimacy coordinator to save his marriage

Mumbai, Oct 29 The trailer of the upcoming movie ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It follows the story of a guy named Zubin, who has a knack for numbers. He faces rejection when his fiancee, Shehnaz, as she turns down his proposal due to his bedroom blunders.

An exasperated Zubin then goes on to meet Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator and they strike a quirky deal unwittingly diving into a hilarious journey of self-discovery. The film stars Sayani Gupta, Prateik Patil Babbar and Kubbra Sait in the lead roles.

Talking about the film, Prateik said in a statement, “‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ is a light hearted feel good rom-com, a genre I’ve never really had the opportunity to explore, rom-coms are a reminder that while life doesn’t always add up, love and friendship always makes it worthwhile. I hope the audiences laugh with us and feel a bit of Zubin’s struggle to find that perfect balance in life and love. I can't wait to know what everyone makes of the trailer”.

The film has been shot in India & the UK, and is directed by Danish Aslam,

Sayani Gupta said, “Playing Ruby has been an absolute joy ride. It's one of the coolest parts I've read & so grateful to Danish & Arpita for writing it for me. Rom-com is my favourite genre to watch & being part of a film like KKJ which is cool, sassy, spunky & super funny.. felt really rewarding. For me, ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ is all about embracing imperfection and opening yourself to love & the surprises that the universe your way. I’m thrilled for everyone to experience the trailer and get a taste of the fun that lies ahead”.

The film is produced by Baweja Studios, Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Vicky Bahri.

Producer Harman Baweja shared, “‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ explores love in the quirkiest way. Our effort in crafting compelling narratives have resulted in this rom-com, blending humour with heart to show that love isn’t about following a set of rules. I’m thrilled that the trailer is out for everyone to see. It’s been an incredible reunion and collaboration with Jio Studios, and I can’t wait for viewers to witness this journey with Zubin and Ruby”.

‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ is set to premiere on JioCinema Premium on November 8.

