Kiara Advani all set to celebrate her first Christmas with husband Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to celebrate their first Christmas together after getting married. The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor shared a sneak peek of her preparation on Sunday.

Kiara took to her Instagram story and treated fans to a glimpse of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, set up on their balcony, adorned with gifts, candies, reindeers, Santa Claus figurines, and a golden star on top, with "Merry Christmas" banner.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they are "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Once they got married, the couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

Recently, Kiara appeared on the famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan 8' (KWK) and shared how Sidharth proposed to her with the 'Shershaah' line.

She said, "When Sid appeared in that episode (from the previous season), we had just returned from Rome, where he proposed to me. My parents were not present. It was my and his family's first family vacation."

Kiara shared, "I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that 'you have to speak to my parents and he said 'are you kidding me?' I said, 'yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy.' My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents."

She added, "It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose because now I've built it up and if he doesn't propose on this trip but he did it. So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I'm sleepy because I have just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner."

"He takes me on a walk, and suddenly, a violinist emerges from the bushes, playing, and his nephew grabs our video from the bushes, and Sid gets down on one knee and proposes. I was completely overwhelmed. Then he starts saying 'Shershaah' lines, 'Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I'm a simple boy from Delhi)'," she continued.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and in the action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

