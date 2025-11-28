Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Name their Daughter; ‘Saraayah’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced the name of their baby girl, born on 15th July. The couple has named her Saraayah Malhotra, an exotic name which means “God’s Princess.” They shared, “From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess Saraayah Malhotra✨Sidharth and Kiara took to Instagram on July 15 to announce the arrival of their baby girl, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth.” Soon after, they requested photographers to refrain from clicking pictures of their newborn.

Sharing a second note, the couple added, “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, no photos please, only blessings. Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara and Sidharth.”The couple married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 and previously worked together in the 2021 war drama Shershaah.

Kiara was last seen in the spy action thriller War 2, which also featured Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film drew mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. She will be seen next in Don remake with Ranveer Singh. Sidharth was most recently seen in Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film released in theatres on August 29 and also starred Janhvi Kapoor. His next is a horror movie with Tamannaah Bhatia.