Kiara Advani calls Sidharth "Love, light" as couple celebrates first Diwali post marriage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are celebrating their first Diwali together after getting married.

On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram and extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to her fans with a string of adorable couple pictures.

She captioned the post, "My love and light. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzidVtWPOhM/

In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara could be seen posing in ethnic outfits.

The 'Thank God' actor donned a black embroidered kurta, while Kiara wore a beautiful golden lehenga.

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Your first Diwali after marriage .. lots of love and blessings," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

"So beautiful," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "the perfect match ever."

Sidharth-Kiara on Saturday arrived in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with their family members.

People all across the country are all decked up for Diwali. Houses have been decorated with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 12. Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

