Kiara Advani drops special pics with Sidharth Malhotra on her parents' wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Actor Kiara Advani shared a special post for her parents on their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara treated fans with a series of family pictures.

The album opens with Kiara's parents beautiful picture from their vacation.

Next shows their wedding and old photos.

Any post is incomplete without a family picture.

The next in the series is a family portrait showing Kiara posing with her mom, dad, and brother.

She also posted a selfie featuring herself, Sidharth Malhotra and her parents.

"Best card partners," written on the picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple."

Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023. They first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Kaira Advani is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar.

Kiara is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.

