Kiara Advani enjoys a relaxed ‘mama’s night out’ months after embracing motherhood
By IANS | Updated: December 10, 2025 12:45 IST2025-12-10T12:44:38+5:302025-12-10T12:45:16+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 10 Actress Kiara Advani, on Wednesday, took to social media to share glimpses from her mama’s ...
Mumbai, Dec 10 Actress Kiara Advani, on Wednesday, took to social media to share glimpses from her mama’s night out.’
Months after embracing motherhood, the actress gave a peek into her relaxed night out, showing how she is finding moments to unwind and celebrate life. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress shared a series of her photos and wrote,“Mamas night out.” In the images, Kiara is seen slaying in an orange off-shoulder dress. She accessorized her look with a black necklace and kept her makeup subtle. Kiara is seen happily posing for the camera.
On July 15, Kiara Advani announced the arrival of her first child. She welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing joyous news, the couple shared a note that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.”
“We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth.”
The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023.
Back in September, Kiara gave a glimpse into her motherhood journey by sharing an Instagram reel featuring singer Rihanna discussing how being a mother is the hardest job ever. In the video, Rihanna said, I think being a mom is probably the hardest job ever. My job seems challenging… It is nothing compared to being a mom, trust me, I always say, mom, I respect you.”
On the professional front, the actress was last seen in “War 2,” the spy action thriller that also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app