Kiara Advani flaunts her "mama" embedded necklace

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : It seems actor Kiara Advani is fully embracing and enjoying the new chapter of motherhood in her life.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram and posted a snap of her necklace with "MAMA" embedded in it.

She captioned the picture with a folded hand emoji and a heart emoji. Take a look.

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra became parents to their first child, a daughter, in July.

In a joint announcement, they confirmed the baby's birth and wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.

Kiara publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time at the Met Gala 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was recently seen in War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Sidharth, on the other hand, recently came up with 'Param Sundari'. In the film, he was paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

