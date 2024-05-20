Kiara Advani Gets Trolled Over Her 'Fake English Accent' at 2024 Cannes Film Festival (Watch Video)

This year it was a proud moment for all Indians as many influencers' actors graced the prestigious red carpet at Cannes 2024. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani also part of this festival, she represented India She was invited by Red Sea Interantional Film Festival on the French Riviera in Cannes. Kiara was looking breathtaking in off shoulder pink and black silk gown by Nedret Tacirogul. What grabbed users' attention was her accent. Fans are trolling her over her changed accent.

Video of her interview with Brut has gone viral on social media. Netizens notice her change accent and commenting her why she is sounding different. one Instagram page posted "When my friend return from Canada.", "Why that accent kiara baji" another user wrote, “Trying so hard to put that accent, sounds like Nora. Why can't these celebs be normal?”, while another one said, “How fake one can be with stupid accent.”

On work front Kiara Advani will be seen in Ram Charan Game Changer which is directed by S.Shankar, It is a political action thriller. She is also part of Hrithik Roshan 'War' sequel.