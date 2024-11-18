Kiara Advani give a funny peek into Sindhi lifestyle

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actress Kiara Advani has hilariously revealed how one can tell she is a proud Sindhi.

Kiara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her toothbrush. What catches the eye in the picture is that her toothbrush is in the hues of gold. The actress too can be seen in the bathroom mirror holding the phone to click the picture of her shimmery toothbrush.

“Tell me you're a Sindhi without telling me you're a Sindhi,” she wrote as the caption.

Kiara is a proud Sindhi and has often shared pictures of her home-cooked meals. Last years she had given a sneak-peek into her plate of authentic Sindhi food, which Sindhi curry, aloo tuk, and bhindi fry.

Talking about her work life, Kiara is all set to be seen in the Ram Charan-starrer “Game Changer”. Ahead of the teaser launch, the wife of Sidharth Malhotra shared a poster where she could be seen sitting on a chair with water surrounding her. The actress looked every-inch a mermaid as she donned a blue outfit with scalloped details.

“Game Changer”, which is directed by Shankar Shanmugam, will have Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who fights against corrupt politicians while advocating for fair elections.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish, with a storyline by Karthik Subbaraj and writing by SU Venkatesan and Vivek. The film is co-produced by Harshit, the action choreography is by Anbariv, with dance sequences directed by Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Prem Rakshit, Bosco Martis, Jhony, and Sandy.

The songs “Raa Macha Macha” and “Jaragandi” have already been unveiled from the film. “Game Changer” is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

That’s not it as Kiara will also be seen in “War 2” alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The film is the sequel to the 2019 movie “War” directed by Siddharth Anand.

