Kiara Advani gives a hilarious touch to her wedding moment with Sidharth as couple 2 years of marital bliss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating two years of marital bliss.

Marking their second wedding anniversary, Kiara on Friday dropped a hilarious post to wish her husband. Remember their wedding video that set the internet on fire? The video showed Kiara walking down the aisle and mock-pulling Sidharth towards her as he looked at his watch and hinted that she was late.

Kiara recreated that scene with a twist. She dropped a video in which she could be seen working out by pulling Sidharth with a rod.

"How it started [?] How it's going Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything [?]

Love you @sidmalhotra ," she captioned the post, leaving netizens in splits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

"Happpy anniversary guys !! Love it [?]," actor Rakul Preet Singh commented.

"Hahaha this is too funny," a fan wrote.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kiara also posted a picture in which she flaunted the flowers given to her by Sidharth.

"Husband love," she wrote.

Kiara also thanked her team for surprising her at midnight with a "cake."

"When it's a working anniversary but the team still makes it special and surprises you at 12 am with a cake !!

My most thoughtful, kind and loving bunch!!! Before we wrap a super work schedule, meetha toh banta hain," she captioned the post.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor.

Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. She has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' next in her kitty.

