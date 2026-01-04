Kiara Advani lauds Yami Gautam's performance in 'Haq', Sanjay Kapoor calls it an "excellent film"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all praise for Yami Gautam's performance in her latest film 'Haq', which was recently released on Netflix after a decent theatrical run in India.

Taking to her Instagram, Kiara Advani shared the poster of the movie 'Haq' and lauded Yami's performance in the movie. She wrote, "Just watched Haq on Netflix. Yami Gautam, what a beautiful performance."

Sanjay Kapoor also appreciated the film 'Haq' on his Instagram. He called it an "excellent film".

The film 'HAQ' is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India.

In 1978, Shah Bano, then 62, filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer. The couple had married in 1932 and had five children. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

However, the following year, the Rajiv Gandhi government passed legislation that effectively nullified the verdict. Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.

The film, produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.

The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

