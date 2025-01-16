Kiara Advani sends best wishes to her "soulmate" Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Marking Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, his wife and actor Kiara Advani penned a love-filled wish for her.

Calling him "soulmate", Kiara shared some romantic pictures with Sidharth.

In one of the images, Sidharth is seen kissing Kiara. In another image, the two can be seen embracing love by giving each other a warm hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

"Happy Birthday my soulmate [?]," she captioned the post.

Reportedly, Sidharth celebrated his 40th birthday with his family in Delhi.

On February 7, 2023, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter. The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities. They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor. The two will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Param Sundari'.

The film will be a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. She also has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor