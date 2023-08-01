Kiara Advani shares a new picture from her vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently vacationing in Italy.

A day after marking her 31 birthday in an adventurous way, Kiara dropped a stunning picture of herself.

The image shows Kiara flaunting her toned back against the mesmerising backdrop.

"Such a lovely day," she captioned the post.

A new video of the couple from their vacation has also been doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip, Kiara and Siddharth were seen leaving the hotel with their luggage.

Kiara celebrated her birthday in a fun way. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a clip in which she and Sidharh could b seen jumping off from a cruise into the waters as they swim across the picturesque landscape.

"Happy Birthdayyyy to meeee... #blessed #grateful for every day and all the love (sic)," she captioned it.

Sharing the same vide on his Instagram Story, Sidharth wished Kiara with a sweet message.

He wrote, "Happy birthday KI! Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in her kitty.

