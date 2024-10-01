Kiara Advani shares adorable vacation pic with hubby Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been out of the spotlight recently, and now fans know whythey've been enjoying a peaceful holiday together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kiara shared a picture that gave fans a peek into their vacation.

In the blurry picture, the 'Shershaah' couple is seen twinning in matching outfits, with both wearing black t-shirts, matching pants, and white jackets. They also completed their looks with sneakers and stylish sunglasses.

In the mirror selfie, Kiara is holding a large bag while Sidharth looks cool, scrolling through his phone with one hand in his pocket. Along with the picture, Kiara added a fun "Let's Go!!" GIF to the post, hinting that they were ready for a shopping trip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in the Telugu-language film Game Changer.

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Kiara is also a part of 'Don 3', which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh.

She will also be seen in War 2. ( ANI)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor