Kiara Advani Shares an Adorable Mommy Moment With Daughter While Reading a Magazine

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actress of Bollywood, who is currently enjoying her motherhood. In July 2025, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their little daughter into their lives, whom they named 'Saraayah'. Recently, a video of Kiara is going viral on social media, in which she is seen having a sweet conversation with Saraayah.

Kiara shared a video on her Instagram story. In this video, Kiara is seen flipping through the pages of a magazine featuring her photo. When she comes across her own picture in the magazine, she asks her daughter, "Do you want to read Mama's magazine? Let's see where Mama is! Look, who is this? Mama?" Although Kiara hasn't shown Saraayah's face in this video, fans are delighted to see Saraayah's tiny hands and hear her sweet voice. Kiara captioned the post, "Me and my little mini enjoying reading a magazine on Monday."

Kiara and Sidharth have prioritized their daughter Saraayah's privacy since her birth. They revealed her name via an Instagram post in November 2025 and have shared photos, like the recent Christmas one, where her face isn't clearly shown. Sidharth Malhotra has stated that his daughter has transformed his life, calling her the 'superstar' of their home.

Kiara Advani Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, her most awaited upcoming project is Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a pan-India action drama starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, scheduled for a 2026 release, where Kiara plays a strong, challenging role. She has reportedly exited Don 3. Apart from these, Kiara is said to be in talks for new-age and content-driven films, signalling a powerful and carefully planned second phase of her career.