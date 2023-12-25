Kiara Advani shares picture of first Christmas celebration with Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Christmas post-wedding.

On Monday, Kiara dropped an adorable picture with Sidharth on Instagram and wrote, "Merry Christmas."

In the picture, the couple can be seen sharing a romantic moment.

Kiara can be seen wrapped in Sid's arms while Sidharth is seen kissing his wife.

Kiara wore a beautiful red dress. On the other hand, Sidharth opted to wear a black shirt with red jeans.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time.

While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

