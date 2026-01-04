Kiara Advani shines in off-white dress as she steps out with Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as they stepped out together for a shoot. The two, who are often seen winning hearts with their chemistry, caught the attention of fans and photographers alike.

Kiara looked graceful and fresh during the outing. In a video shared by Mumbai paparazzi, the actress was seen wearing an off-white maxi dress.

She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and styled her hair neatly. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.

Sidharth Malhotra matched her charm in a relaxed look. The actor wore a black hoodie which he paired with black pants. He kept the look casual and comfortable for the day.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.' She will be playing a character named Nadia in the film. The first look of Kiara from the movie was released in December last year. The film stars Yash in the lead role and is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and has been shot in both English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages. The film is set to release in theatres on March 19.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen next in VVAN: Force of the Forrest, where he stars opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Arunabh Kumar. The story is set in the forest regions of Central India and is based on Indian folklore. VVAN is scheduled to hit theatres on May 15.

