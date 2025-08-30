Kiara Advani Showers Love on Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari Performance

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari movie got released on big screen on Friday August 30. Film is receiving decent response on box office. Sidharth has made comeback in romcom after long time and wife has left no stone unturned to praise husband. Actress took Instagram and showered love on film.

Kiara described the film as a feel-good rom-com that leaves audiences with a big smile, praising the cast and crew for creating a gem. Param was pure magic on screen – you owned every beat, every frame. Effortless, charming and pitch perfect. Your comic timing made it even more memorable. Touched by the gesture, Sidharth reshared the post on his Instagram story with love emojis.

While parsing Janhvi Kiara called her "cutieee" and her performance "endearing," also noting that she looked "absolutely stunning."

Param Sundari had a promising box-office start, earning Rs 7.02 crore on its opening day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, with collections expected to increase over the weekend. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film marks Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's first on-screen collaboration, a quirky love story between a Punjabi man and a Kerala woman, featuring comedy, chaos, and romance. Manjot Singh also stars in a key role.