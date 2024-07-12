Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra add glam quotient to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Adding to the glam quotient at the wedding celebration of Anant Amban and Radhika Merchant was Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who joined a glittering array of guests at the Mumbai venue.

Kiara looked gorgeous in a pink and purple bandhani lehenga choli.

Giving a Gujarati vibe, the 'Good Newwz' actor wore a pink stylish blouse with a purple lehenga to give a contrast to her look.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1811782516732272860

She wore statement earrings and bangles for the occasion opting to leave her neck bare.

Handsome hunk Sidharth opted for an off-white embroidered Indo-western look.

Before heading to the venue of the wedding Kiara gave a glimpse of her look on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9U3WySIFA8/?img_index=2

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor