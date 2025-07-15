Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Blessed With Baby Girl

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. While the couple has not yet issued an official confirmation, fans have already flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Sidharth and Kiara got married in February 2023 in a private ceremony after dating for several years. On February 28, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child by sharing a photo of their hands holding a small pair of knitted socks, with the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon.”

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She is set to appear next in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Kiara is also part of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

Sidharth will next be seen in Param Sundari, which is set to release this July. He also has VVAN: Force of the Forest in the pipeline.