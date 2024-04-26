Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra twinning and winning in blue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most gorgeous-looking couples in Bollywood. Whenever they step out, they also serve fashion goals.

On Friday, the duo caught attention at the Mumbai airport as they opted to twin in blue denim outfits.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Kiara can be seen donning a denim top that she paired with blue wide jeans. Sidharth wore cargo pants that he paired with a white T-shirt and denim shirt, striking a cool look.

Both even happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023. They first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was recently seen in 'Yodha'.The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.

Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film has already built some excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor