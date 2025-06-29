Kiara Advani's silence speaks volumes even after 2 years of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' release

Mumbai, June 29 It has already been two years since "Satyaprem Ki Katha" starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan released in the cinema halls.

Commemorating the milestone, let us revisit some of Kiara's most iconic scenes from the romantic entertainer. Ditching the dramatic outbursts, Kiara relied on the quiet scenes in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" to leave a mark on the audience.

Taking the example of the confrontation scene, we could see some powerful indicators in her body language which made her performance more impactful.

The way Kiara curled in her shoulders, the slight shake in her breath, along with eyes filled with water perfectly portrayed her emotional condition.

With her eyes hiding massive pain behind them, we could also feel the weight of what’s been left unsaid.

Now, shifting our focus to some lighter moments in the movie, while her character does not speak much, a lot is expressed through her silence.

The way she glances when someone is about to touch her expressing her hesitation, makes the viewers understand what the character is feeling in that moment. A lot of the times, her eyes goes on to express what words can't.

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, "Satyaprem Ki Katha" has been backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

The film revolves around a middle-class boy from Ahmedabad, Satyaprem (Kartik) who falls in one-sided love with Katha (Kiara), unaware that she is coping with the breakup with her ex-boyfriend Tapan, who failed to understand the concept of consent.

After Katha unwillingly marries Satyaprem, they get to know each other and eventually help each other accomplish their unfinished businesses.

In addition to Kiara and Kartik, the project further stars Gajraj Rao as Narayan, Supriya Pathak as Diwali, Siddharth Randeria as Harikishan Kapadia, Anuradha Patel as Rasna Kapadia, Rajpal Yadav as Doodhiya, Shikha Talsania as Sejal, and Arjun Aneja as Tapan Manek.

Released on 29 June 2023, Satyaprem Ki Katha opened to positive reviews.

